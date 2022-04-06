CHEYENNE – Barnes & Noble plans to stick around in the state’s capital city, a company official said Tuesday, even as its local store will move at least once and probably twice.
Last week, the company that describes itself as the No. 1 book retailer in the U.S. announced that it will close its store at 1851 Dell Range Blvd. around May 15. Janine Flanigan, director of store planning and design for B&N, said Tuesday that the company wasn’t able to reach a new agreement to extend the lease at the current location.
Flanigan said that Barnes & Noble, for a few months, may not have a local store in Cheyenne. That’s because its new, temporary premises at the nearby Frontier Mall may not be ready to host the bookstore for a little while. B&N will occupy (at Suite 93) two storefronts in the mall, which used to be stores called Asian Gifts and Wild West, Flanigan told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
The period of time without a local store is due to the fact that B&N is going through a permitting process to convert the two separate stores into a single location, Flanigan said. She said the B&N store on Dell Range has been in business for 27 years.
“We are hoping to get it open (at around) the end of July or early August,” the real estate official said of the Frontier Mall location. “We have to get some permits to do some work in the new space.”
This interim store will be about 6,500 square feet, versus the current location’s approximately 23,000 square feet, Flanigan noted.
Another move may be entailed, as the retailer wants to find a permanent location locally.
“Our permanent home is looking to be similar (sized) to our old home, with new furniture and fixtures,” Flanigan said by phone. “Our CEO, James Daunt, is committed to the community and is committed to our booksellers.”
Barnes & Noble, under Daunt’s leadership for the last few years, has received some acclaim for sticking with bookselling and giving its local staff leeway to feature books as they see fit, while the company has revamped some retail locations. In August 2019, Barnes & Noble was bought by Elliott Advisors (UK) Ltd. and taken private, meaning its shares ceased actively trading on a stock market.
“We don’t plan on leaving that space until we have a new space,” Flanigan said about the Frontier Mall location. “It is great to be able to stay in the market.” She noted that B&N is in “a lot” of other small markets, not just Cheyenne.
Barnes & Noble has about 600 stores, with at least one in every U.S. state, according to Flanigan and its corporate website. It plans to open some new stores this year, she said.
Flanigan asked members of the public to contact the company if they have an idea for a new location. “Folks can email us at MyBarnesandNoble@bn.com,” Flanigan wrote in an email. She suggested adding “’Cheyenne’ or other areas in the subject line for new B&N locations.”