CHEYENNE — A number of new businesses plan to open in Cheyenne this year, and retail bookseller Barnes & Noble will also return to the Capital City.
The new bookstore will go into the former home of Natural Grocers in Frontier Plaza at 5116 Frontier Mall Drive. Barnes & Noble closed its bookstore on Dell Range Boulevard last May when its lease ended, and that location was leased to Natural Grocers.
The two stores are less than a mile away from each other. Barnes & Noble is expected to open its new location this summer.
“We were so disappointed to lose our Cheyenne bookstore last year, and we are very pleased to return,” Barnes & Noble CEO James Daunt said in a press release from the company. “We are enjoying great success as we expand across the country, and it is especially welcome to invest in one of our beautiful new bookstores in Cheyenne."
According to a project list on the city of Cheyenne’s website, there are multiple business-related development projects in various stages of review, from an approved birth center on Evans Avenue between 19th and 20th streets to a Chipotle drive-thru window at the existing restaurant on Dell Range.
Mattress Firm, an American mattress chain, just recently opened a store near Hobby Lobby on Dell Range. Also along the thoroughfare are plans for a Tommy’s Express Car Wash, Take 5 Oil Change and Les Schwab Tire.
“(Les Schwab is) still in the site plan process and the engineering plan review process,” city planner Eric Fagan said. “They haven’t gotten full approval yet, but likely will soon.”
In the summer of 2021, Plains Tire, Wyoming’s largest and oldest tire company, in operation since 1941, was purchased by Les Schwab “for an undisclosed sum,” according to the company. Plains Tire had nine full-service automotive stores across Wyoming, and the company had plans to “continue growing organically by opening its own new stores,” according to Chief Administrative Officer Corey Parks, who leads the company’s expansion and development initiatives.
Fagan said that Les Schwab, after receiving site plan and engineering approval, can apply for building permits. It will be located at Dell Range and Moran Avenue, where there are currently townhouses on site.
“They are tearing down the townhouses,” Fagan said. “One of the addresses is 4604 Moran Ave. Those will be torn down, and they will build the Les Schwab at that location.”
A new Chase Bank branch is under construction on Yellowstone Road, across from Albertsons, Fagan said. A new fast-food restaurant called Freddy’s, known for frozen custard and steakburgers, will be located on Prairie Avenue near Lowe’s. Freddy's also has been approved and is under construction, she said.
“There are three units actually being constructed right now,” she said. “One is Freddy’s, and two are unknown to us at this time. We don’t know what is going into those two other units in that same building.”
Last year, a contractor told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that one of the sites will be home to Jersey Mike’s Subs.
Representatives for Barnes & Noble, which is not listed on the city’s page because it will move into the old Natural Grocers building, said in an email to the WTE the corporation does not have plans to open any other Wyoming locations at present, “however, we are always on the lookout for new opportunities.”
The bookseller, according to its public relations department, currently operates approximately 600 bookstores across the United States, and has opened more new bookstores in 2022 than it had in the decade since 2009. There are an expected 30 new bookstores planned to open 2023.
“Our history in Cheyenne was rich, buoyed by the people we served and the many stories we shared. Our inboxes were flooded upon the news of our closing last year, and I am so happy that we can now share the news that we have found our permanent home in this community,” said Amy Fitzgerald, vice president of stores for Barnes & Noble.
