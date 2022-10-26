The Barnes & Noble Booksellers location, as shown in a photo from the company’s website about this store at 1851 Dell Range Blvd. in Cheyenne. Company officials said Thursday, March 31, 2022, they plan to temporarily relocate the store to Frontier Mall while they search for a new location. The current building will be redeveloped for Natural Grocers.
The Barnes & Noble Booksellers location, as shown in a photo from the company’s website about this store at 1851 Dell Range Blvd. in Cheyenne. Company officials said Thursday, March 31, 2022, they plan to temporarily relocate the store to Frontier Mall while they search for a new location. The current building will be redeveloped for Natural Grocers.
Natural Grocers at 1851 Dell Range Blvd. Courtesy photo
CHEYENNE – Barnes & Noble is sticking by its plan to stay here, according to a recent social media posting and to its previous comments to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
On Tuesday, the bookseller wrote that it's "actively working on a permanent location" in the state’s capital city: "Our commitment to the Cheyenne community is still strong." Its previous store at 1851 Dell Range Blvd. closed a few months ago, and Natural Grocers took its place.
In its new comments, B&N wrote on its Facebook page for Cheyenne that "we want you, our community, to know we’re still fully committed to opening our new location in Cheyenne. We also want you to know we are working hard to find and open a new permanent location."
The original plan, company officials had previously told the WTE, was to leave its location on Dell Range Boulevard, close for a few months, open a new, temporary store inside the nearby Frontier Mall, and then find a permanent location in town. When this did not come to fruition, it spurred speculation it might not return. As recently as last month, B&N had reiterated to the WTE it still planned to remain in the city.
There was no word right away on Wednesday from the retailer about whether it plans to go straight to a permanent location, whenever it finds one, and skip the temporary-store plan.
Frontier Mall officials also did not comment immediately on whether they still planned to lease any space to B&N. On Wednesday, the mall's website did not list B&N. Suite 93, where the retailer had planned to locate, was not listed as being occupied by any particular merchant.
Jonathan Make is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s assistant managing editor and editor of the Wyoming Business Report. He can be reached at jmake@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3129. Follow him on Twitter @makejdm.