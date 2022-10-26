CHEYENNE – Barnes & Noble is sticking by its plan to stay here, according to a recent social media posting and to its previous comments to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

On Tuesday, the bookseller wrote that it's "actively working on a permanent location" in the state’s capital city: "Our commitment to the Cheyenne community is still strong." Its previous store at 1851 Dell Range Blvd. closed a few months ago, and Natural Grocers took its place.

Jonathan Make is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s assistant managing editor and editor of the Wyoming Business Report. He can be reached at jmake@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3129. Follow him on Twitter @makejdm.

