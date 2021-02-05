WASHINGTON, D.C. – In addition to the top Republican position on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., landed a seat on the powerful Senate Finance Committee for the 117th Congress, according to a news release from his office.
The Senate Finance Committee has broad jurisdiction over U.S. tax policy, health and federal entitlement programs, and trade policy.
Barrasso was also confirmed as the lead Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, where he will play a key role overseeing America’s energy policy, public lands and the National Park Service.
“What we have seen in the first weeks of the Biden administration is a direct attack on America’s energy workers,” Barrasso said in the release. “The president has used executive orders to kill American jobs and raise energy costs for American families. I will not stand by while the Biden administration tries to destroy the livelihoods of thousands of people in Wyoming.”
As a new member of the Finance Committee, Barrasso said he would emphasize pro-growth energy tax policy, modernizing health care and reforming federal entitlement programs.
“The battle to raise taxes, to socialize health care or to mandate a job-crushing Green New Deal will all need to pass through the Finance Committee,” Barrasso said. “Americans can’t afford any of these bad ideas right now. Not ever. I’m looking forward to the fight.”