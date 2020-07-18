CASPER – On Friday, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., sent a letter to Department of Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, encouraging DOE to open a satellite office in Wyoming.
Wyoming is a leading energy producing state, and stands at the forefront of cutting-edge energy technologies, including carbon capture and coal-to-products technologies, according to a news release from Barrasso’s office. Several Wyoming projects have been selected for DOE funding in recent years.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic slowdown, energy research and development budgets have been slashed. In his letter, Barrasso highlights how a DOE satellite office in Wyoming would help further energy research and allow energy industries to emerge from this crisis with more opportunities.
“Wyoming and the Department of Energy (DOE) have forged a strong relationship. …To advance this relationship, I encourage DOE to open a satellite office in Wyoming. A permanent DOE presence in the state will allow us to build upon this close relationship and further energy research, development and commercialization objectives of Wyoming and the nation,” wrote Barrasso.