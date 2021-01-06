CHEYENNE – Shortly before the start of Wednesday's count in Congress of the Electoral College’s certified voting results, Sen. John Barrasso, Wyoming’s senior senator, announced he would not object to the count, a stance in contrast with Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and other Republican senators who have pushed to impede the typically procedural event.
"Votes in every state have now been counted and certified,” Barrasso said in a statement sent Wednesday morning ahead of the joint session to count votes in Congress. “My loyalty is to the Constitution and to the people of Wyoming. Allowing certified electoral votes to be counted is my sworn duty. It is also consistent with the Constitutional authority of each state to certify their electors for president.”
Barrasso noted his disappointment in the election results, which have given former Vice President Joe Biden a 306-232 margin of victory in the Electoral College. However, citing Article II and the 12th Amendment of the Constitution, he reiterated that states and their voters – not Congress – are empowered to elect the president.
“The Founding Fathers wisely wanted each state, including low population states like Wyoming, to have their voices heard and votes counted,” Barrasso said "The Constitution and federal law are clear that the power of Congress is limited to counting electoral votes submitted by the states.”
The announcement of his stance came a few days after Lummis, who was sworn in earlier this week, joined a group of 10 other Republican senators in planning to oppose electors from several tightly contested states that went for Biden unless an emergency 10-day audit of the election is conducted. In a statement Saturday, the group argued the "the allegations of fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election exceed any in our lifetimes,” despite offering no concrete evidence of such malfeasance.
In his statement, Barrasso did not go quite as far, though he said the voting concern "rightly centers on irregularities in states that hurriedly changed their election laws due to the pandemic.”
"There is serious work that needs to be done to reform the election process and protect the integrity of ballots,” Barrasso said. "We should all be committed to that effort now.”
While breaking from Wyoming’s other U.S. senator, Barrasso’s stance was more closely aligned with Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, Wyoming’s sole delegate in the House of Representatives. In a statement Monday, Cheney said challenging the certified election results would set an "exceptionally dangerous precedent” moving forward.
The vote count in Congress, which is considered the last step in the certification of Biden as president, began at 11 a.m. Mountain Time on Wednesday, and it could potentially last for several hours if objections by lawmakers in the House and Senate are sustained.
