...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 5 AM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range and Adjacent Foothills including
Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne. Interstate 25
corridor in central Laramie County and the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...11 AM Thursday to 5 AM Friday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Barrasso and Lummis join fight to stop WOTUS overreach
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., joined U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and the entire Senate Republican Conference in a letter urging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to suspend the pending rulemaking to redefine the scope of waters protected under the Clean Water Act.
The letter calls for a suspension of rulemaking specifically related to “waters of the United States” (WOTUS), until the Supreme Court completes consideration of Sackett v. EPA. The case is expected to have major implications on CWA scope and enforcement, according to a news release. The senators also criticize the regulatory overreach proposed by the rule that would impose significant uncertainty to stakeholders, especially farmers and ranchers.
“Given the severe financial penalties stakeholders could face for conducting standard agricultural or other land development practices under the proposed rule, family farmers and ranchers are understandably alarmed by the administration’s attempted land grab,” the senators wrote. “As you consider our request to suspend the WOTUS rulemaking process, we urge you to listen to these stakeholders and hear firsthand how the proposed revision to the definition of WOTUS will cast a cloud of uncertainty over landowners across the country and snarl American economic sectors in red tape.”