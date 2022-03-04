...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
5 PM MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...East Platte County...Laramie County to include
Wheatland...Chugwater...Cheyenne.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
In this Wyoming Tribune Eagle file photo, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., speaks during a press conference to announce plans to build a nuclear reactor demonstration project near a retiring coal-fired power plant Wednesday, June 2, 2021, inside the Wyoming Capitol in downtown Cheyenne. Barrasso said he is pro-COVID vaccine, but anti-vaccine mandate.
CHEYENNE – A majority of Senate Republicans have asked President Joe Biden for more information than they contend has been released on how his administration is spending taxpayer money on COVID-19 assistance efforts.
Of specific concern to these lawmakers, who include both of Wyoming's U.S. senators, are reports that the administration may request another $30 billion. And a lengthy report in the Washington Post last month said the nearly $6 trillion total in pandemic related federal spending poses an oversight challenge.
This "is the single greatest expenditure of public funds on one effort in the history of the nation. However, since passage of the American Rescue Plan in February, questions are mounting about where exactly the additional money has gone,” wrote the lawmakers. Their letter, dated Wednesday, had Sens. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, as the first two signers.
Also among the 36 senators who signed were Wyoming's Senate delegation: GOP members John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis.