WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., on Wednesday applauded the White House Council on Environmental Quality’s final regulations regarding the National Environmental Policy Act.
Barrasso is chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works. EPW has jurisdiction over NEPA.
“President Trump is cutting red tape to help get our economy back in the black,” Barrasso said in a news release. “These updates will make the National Environmental Policy Act work better for the American people. Right now, important construction projects are being slowed down because of lengthy government permitting processes and lawsuits. The administration is making this process more predictable and efficient. We can protect the environment and move our economy forward at the same time. This rule gets that done.”
On July 30, 2019, the EPW Committee unanimously advanced S. 2302, America’s Transportation Infrastructure Act of 2019. The bill authorizes $287 billion over five years, including $259 billion for formula programs to maintain and repair America’s roads and bridges. ATIA includes provisions to codify key elements of President Trump’s “One Federal Decision” policy to streamline project delivery and federal approvals. The legislation also includes provisions to improve road safety, protect the environment and grow the economy, according to Barrasso.
On May 15, 2019, the EPW Committee held an oversight hearing highlighting the need to update NEPA.