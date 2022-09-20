Congressional correspondence

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., has joined a colleague in asking a federal agency's inspector general about a report that the federal government sent advanced battery technology knowledge to China.

This past week, Barrasso along with Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Ia., sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Energy's inspector general, Teri Donaldson. In Wednesday's letter, the two lawmakers asked about an NPR news report last month about DOE apparently twice allowing vanadium redox battery technology, which was created by scientists at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, to go to recipients with operations in countries outside the U.S.

