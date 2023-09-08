WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., introduced the Allowing for Recreational Resources for Outdoor Wellness (ARROW) Act to stop the Biden administration from blocking funding for elementary and secondary schools with hunting and archery programs.

This legislation would clarify that the prohibition on the use of federal education funds for certain weapons does not apply to the use of funds for sports clubs, teams, trainings or related activities provided for students.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus