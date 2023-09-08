WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., introduced the Allowing for Recreational Resources for Outdoor Wellness (ARROW) Act to stop the Biden administration from blocking funding for elementary and secondary schools with hunting and archery programs.
This legislation would clarify that the prohibition on the use of federal education funds for certain weapons does not apply to the use of funds for sports clubs, teams, trainings or related activities provided for students.
“The Biden administration continues its attack on our constitutional rights and Wyoming values,” Barrasso said in a news release. “Now, President Biden’s Department of Education is blocking funding for schools with hunter education and archery programs. These important programs help students learn proper firearm instruction and archery safety. These valuable programs decrease firearm-related injuries and accidents. They also connect our students to the longstanding heritage and traditions of America and the West. Our legislation will stop any attempts to block funding for schools with hunter education and archery programs and keep Washington politics out of Wyoming’s schools.”
This bill has received support from the Wyoming Department of Education, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, the National Rifle Association, Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, Safari Club International and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the release said.
Megan Degenfelder, Wyoming state superintendent of public instruction, said in the release: "I know how critical these programs are to students in Wyoming and across the country, and this action by the Biden Administration is an attack not only on our important education programs but our way of life. I applaud Senator Barrasso and Senator Lummis for their leadership on this important bill and for fighting to protect our school hunting and archery programs."
U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., was among numerous co-sponsors of the bill, all of whom are Republicans.
