WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., introduced the Combating Global Poverty Through Energy Development Act (S. 758).
The legislation eliminates prohibitions and restrictions at international financial institutions that limit support of traditional energy projects, including coal, natural gas, oil and civil nuclear energy.
“Developing countries desperately need affordable and reliable energy,” Barrasso said in a news release. “Instead of using all available energy options, the World Bank would rather score political points by boycotting critical coal, oil and gas projects. The solution to ending energy poverty does not lie in limiting options. Our bill will encourage the World Bank to eliminate barriers to traditional energy resources, or risk losing American taxpayer funding.”
On Jan. 27, the Biden administration signed an executive order requiring the Secretary of Treasury to develop a strategy for how the voice and vote of the United States can be used in the international financial institutions, including the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund, to promote financing aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement. It also directs development of a plan to end international financing of carbon-intensive fossil fuel-based energy.
Barrasso’s bill seeks to undo Biden’s order by requiring the Treasury secretary to work with the Department of Energy, State Department, the Export-Import Bank and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation to identify ways to promote international financing of energy projects, including coal, oil and natural gas, to help developing countries access affordable and reliable power, according to the release.
It also directs U.S. directors at international financial institutions to use the voice, vote and influence of the U.S. to oppose prohibitions on the financing of coal, oil, natural gas and civil nuclear energy projects and to rescind existing ones.
And it instructs the U.S. Executive Director at the World Bank to immediately and vigorously eliminate the World Bank’s restrictions on coal power generation, upstream oil and gas exploration and production, and nuclear energy projects by cutting U.S. funding to the World Bank by 50% until the Treasury secretary certifies the World Bank has rescinded rules prohibiting the financing of fossil fuel or nuclear energy projects; and put into effect a policy to promote these forms of energy financing.