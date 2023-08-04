WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Michael Bennet, D-Colo., recently introduced bipartisan legislation to increase access and coverage to behavioral, psychological and mental health services in rural areas.
If passed, the Accelerating the Development of Advanced Psychology Trainees (ADAPT) Act would establish Medicare coverage for advanced psychology trainees, allowing nearly 4,000 trainees to bill for services provided under the supervision of a licensed psychologist. This legislation would help rural areas across the country expand access to services for seniors, improve recruitment of mental and behavioral health providers, and maintain the mental health care workforce, according to a news release.
“Wyoming and other rural communities across the country often face the greatest shortage of mental health providers. Long distances and bad weather can make it hard for patients to receive the quality care they deserve,” Barrasso said in the release. “As a doctor, I know firsthand how important it is to recruit and maintain quality mental health professionals. Our bill addresses these issues by giving Medicare patients greater access to mental health services closer to home.”
This legislation is supported by the Wyoming Psychological Association and the American Psychological Association, the release said.
