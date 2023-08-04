WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Michael Bennet, D-Colo., recently introduced bipartisan legislation to increase access and coverage to behavioral, psychological and mental health services in rural areas.

If passed, the Accelerating the Development of Advanced Psychology Trainees (ADAPT) Act would establish Medicare coverage for advanced psychology trainees, allowing nearly 4,000 trainees to bill for services provided under the supervision of a licensed psychologist. This legislation would help rural areas across the country expand access to services for seniors, improve recruitment of mental and behavioral health providers, and maintain the mental health care workforce, according to a news release.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus