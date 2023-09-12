WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, issued a statement blasting the Biden Administration’s "reckless" mining reform proposal.

This report was issued by the Department of the Interior-led Interagency Working Group on Mining Laws, Regulations, and Permitting (IWG) and attempts to significantly alter the way mining is conducted on U.S. public lands. This would particularly impact Wyoming, where nearly half of its lands are classified as public lands, according to a news release from Barrasso's office.

