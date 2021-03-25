WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Tuesday, U.S. Senator John Barrasso, R-Wyo., ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, cosponsored bipartisan legislation to digitize public land mapping records to increase outdoor recreation and improve hunting and fishing access for sportsmen and women.
The Modernizing Access to our Public Land (MAP Land) Act would enhance access to the nation’s outdoor recreational opportunities by digitizing and standardizing mapping information like access points and permissible uses on federal public lands, according to a news release from Barrasso’s office.
The MAP Land Act is supported by many in the conservation and sportsmen community, including the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, Backcountry Hunters & Anglers and Trout Unlimited.
“America’s hunters, anglers and hikers need to be able to access and enjoy our nation’s public lands,” Barrasso said in the release. “Across the West, federal land and private land form a checkerboard. Our bipartisan legislation will provide America’s sportsmen and women with easily accessible digital maps and information. It will clarify the access points to public lands and highlight the boundaries of where recreational hunting, fishing and shooting are permitted. The MAP Land Act protects the rights of private landowners and provides outdoor enthusiasts with the information they need.”