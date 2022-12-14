WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., introduced the Preserving Access to Value Based Care Act.

This bipartisan legislation ensures health-care providers, through Medicare, continue to commit to value-based models, or Alternative Payment Models (APMs), according to a news release from Barrasso's office. This program reimburses providers for the quality of care, rather than the number of services they provide. Physicians who participate in APMs overwhelmingly agree that value-based care delivers high-quality care. 


