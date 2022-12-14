...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 MPH with gusts up to 60 MPH.
* WHERE...East Platte County, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Blowing snow could reduce
visibility to under one mile at times. Strong cross winds will
be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers. Blowing snow could lead
to visibility reductions and hazardous travel conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Barrasso co-sponsors bill to improve quality of care for seniors
WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., introduced the Preserving Access to Value Based Care Act.
This bipartisan legislation ensures health-care providers, through Medicare, continue to commit to value-based models, or Alternative Payment Models (APMs), according to a news release from Barrasso's office. This program reimburses providers for the quality of care, rather than the number of services they provide. Physicians who participate in APMs overwhelmingly agree that value-based care delivers high-quality care.
This bill will extend the 5% advanced APM incentive payment for providers for an additional two years. The bill also ensures that qualification thresholds remain at attainable levels for practices that participate in Medicare’s advanced APMs. This incentive-based payment is set to expire at the end of 2022 if Congress does not extend the program.
“As a doctor, I know how critical it is for Medicare to meet the health care needs of American seniors," Barrasso said in the release. "There is agreement on both sides of the aisle that Alternative Payment Models are a key solution to help more seniors receive better care at a lower cost. Our bipartisan legislation will ensure this incentive program continues to help provide the highest quality care for seniors across the country.”