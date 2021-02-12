WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., was elected ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources for the 117th Congress.
“As ranking member, my focus will be on promoting American energy security, economic strength and environmental stewardship,” Barrasso said in a news release. “What we have seen in the first weeks of the Biden administration is a direct attack on America’s energy workers. The president has used executive orders to kill American jobs and raise energy costs for American families. I will not stand by while the Biden administration tries to destroy the livelihoods of thousands of people in Wyoming.
“America’s West is blessed with abundant natural resources that we’ve used to become an energy superpower,” Barrasso continued. “We can’t afford to leave these assets stranded in the ground. I won’t let the administration unilaterally disarm and make our nation weaker and more vulnerable to Russia, China and the Middle East. The United States needs an all-of-the-above energy strategy that includes traditional fuels like coal, natural gas and oil, as well as nuclear and renewables. I will promote America’s incredible national parks, while also protecting all the important economic uses of our public lands and the jobs that come with them.”