At a glance

U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said he was encouraged after a meeting at the White House on Thursday to discuss a road to a compromise over President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal, which he initially described as an "out-of-control, socialist spending spree.”

“The president said his goal is to work with us in a bipartisan way on hard infrastructure and narrowing the scope of the bill. So, I’m encouraged,” he said in a statement. "We’re going to keep working together on a bill that works for rural states like Wyoming and doesn’t raise taxes.”