WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, issued the following statement on proposals that establish a cost on carbon.
“Proposals that impose a cost on carbon will hurt American families,” Barrasso said in the statement. “This will lead to higher electricity bills and gas prices for American consumers. Spiking Americans’ energy costs while our economy recovers from a global pandemic is a disastrous idea. That might be good for international energy companies, but it’s a cost the American people can’t afford.”
The main bill that fits this category is the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. It has the support of the nonprofit Citizens' Climate Lobby, which advocates for a bipartisan solution to climate change.