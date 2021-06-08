WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., introduced the Ski Hill Resources for Economic Development (SHRED) Act.
This legislation will invest in outdoor recreation in mountain communities by ensuring national forests retain a portion of the annual fees that ski areas operating within their boundaries pay to support local recreation and community priorities.
“Wyoming is home to world-class skiing,” Barrasso said in a news release. “The resorts in the Jackson area and across the state are critical to our economy. Right now, Wyoming ski communities are sending money to Washington, but not receiving the full benefits from those fees. Our legislation will help make the Forest Service a better partner. By creating a specific dedicated account for these fees, Wyoming skiing communities will get more bang for their buck. They will be able to provide an even better experience for visitors by improving their facilities, protecting the forests and supporting the local economy.”
The SHRED Act would:
- Establish a Ski Area Fee Retention Account to retain a portion of the fees that ski areas pay to the Forest Service;
- Support winter recreation by directing excess funds to other National Forests that host ski areas to support the Forest Service Ski Area Program and permitting needs, process proposals for improvement projects, train staff and prepare for wildfire; and
- Address broad recreation needs to meet the growing visitation and demand for outdoor recreation.
To read the full text of the act, visit https://tinyurl.com/tav59nv9.