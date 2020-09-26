WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., recently introduced S. 4694, the Russian Suspension Agreement Extension Act of 2020.
The legislation extends and expands limits on Russian uranium imports.
“Russia continues to undercut Wyoming’s uranium producers by flooding the market with cheap nuclear fuel,” Barrasso said in a news release. “Vladimir Putin and his satellite states are using uranium as a geopolitical weapon. This is a threat to both our energy security and national security.
“The Trump administration is taking important steps to stop them. Our bipartisan legislation will codify those actions in law. It will also help revive and strengthen American uranium production. I look forward to working with members on both sides of the aisle to get this legislation passed.”
According to Barrasso, the Russian Suspension Agreement Extension Act of 2020 will:
• Reduce reliance on Russian uranium imports in order to protect national security;
• Strengthen the supply chain for nuclear fuel produced in the United States;
• Close loopholes that hurt American uranium producers; and
Require the Secretary of Energy to submit a report updating Congress on the steps being taken to accurately measure uranium imports.