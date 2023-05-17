CASPER – U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., has reintroduced the Resiliency for Ranching and Natural Conservation Health (RANCH) Act. This legislation, if passed, would promote resilient and healthy rangelands and effective grazing management across the West, according to a news release from Barrasso's office.
“Livestock grazing plays a critical role in Wyoming to maintain rangeland health and supporting ranchers’ livelihoods,” Barrasso said in the release. “The RANCH Act promotes robust rangeland for Wyoming’s livestock and creates healthy habitats for Wyoming’s wildlife.”
The RANCH Act would:
Allow temporary utilization of vacant grazing allotments during extreme events/disasters;
Allocate funding for rangeland health and resiliency projects and public access agreements to land-locked public lands for co-benefits to hunting and recreation;
Extend the period of grazing permits/leases for up to 20 years, when certain conditions are met; and
Provide responsive and nimble management through the use of a categorical exclusion for renewal of certain grazing permits/leases and for certain actions during extreme events/disasters.
The RANCH Act is supported by the Wyoming Stock Growers Association and the Public Lands Council and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.