CASPER – U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., has reintroduced the Resiliency for Ranching and Natural Conservation Health (RANCH) Act. This legislation, if passed, would promote resilient and healthy rangelands and effective grazing management across the West, according to a news release from Barrasso's office.

“Livestock grazing plays a critical role in Wyoming to maintain rangeland health and supporting ranchers’ livelihoods,” Barrasso said in the release. “The RANCH Act promotes robust rangeland for Wyoming’s livestock and creates healthy habitats for Wyoming’s wildlife.”

