WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., recently introduced the Resiliency for Ranching and Natural Conservation Health (RANCH) Act.
This legislation is aimed at promoting resilient and healthy rangelands and effective grazing management across the West, according to a news release from Barrasso’s office.
The RANCH Act, if passed, would:
Allow temporary utilization of vacant grazing allotments during extreme events/disasters;
Allocate funding for rangeland health and resiliency projects and public access agreements to landlocked public lands for co-benefits to hunting and recreation;
Extend the period of grazing permits/leases for up to 20-years, when certain conditions are met;
Provide responsive and nimble management through the use of a categorical exclusion for renewal of certain grazing permits/leases and for certain actions during extreme events/disasters.
Barrasso says the RANCH Act will help ranchers and rural communities as they work with Washington.
The RANCH Act also has the support of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association because it provides badly needed access to emergency pasture in a timely manner when ranchers are faced with the loss of the use of their normal public land allotments; alleviates some regulatory burdens; and fosters “collaborative improvements that benefit both livestock and wildlife” while enhancing public resource management, according to Jim Magagna, executive vice president of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association.