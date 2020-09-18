WASHINGTON, D.C.– U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., joined 22 other senators in introducing the bipartisan Military Spouse Licensing Relief Act.
The legislation gives military spouses with valid professional licenses in one state reciprocity in the state where their spouse is currently serving on military orders, according to a news release.
“In Wyoming, we recognize the sacrifice that our service members and their families make every day,” Barrasso said in the release. “Military families often move every two to three years. The last thing they need to worry about is spending time and money trying to maintain their careers in a new state. Our bipartisan bill will make it easier for military spouses to transition the professional licenses they’ve already worked hard to obtain when they move to a new duty station.”
The Military Spouse Licensing Relief Act amends the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act of 2003 to require states to recognize service members’ spouses’ occupational license from another state if the service member and the service member’s spouse move across state lines on account of a Permanent Change of Station order.
SCRA already provides a number of protections for active-duty service members and their families, including rental agreements, civil judicial proceedings, installment contracts, and credit card and mortgage interest rates. This legislation would not preempt state law on how the licenses are used, as military spouses would still be required to comply with standards of practice, discipline and continuing education requirements, according to the release.