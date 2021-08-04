WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., was joined by 17 other Republican senators this week in introducing legislation (S. 2587) that ends lending to China from multilateral development banks, including the World Bank and Asian Development Bank.
The World Bank and the Asian Development Bank were created to assist developing countries and help eliminate extreme poverty, according to a Barrasso news release. Despite having access to capital and being one of the world’s largest economies, China is still receiving loans and assistance from both banks.
Since it passed the graduation criteria in 2016, the World Bank approved $8.9 billion in projects in China. The Asian Development Bank provided China with $7.6 billion in loans and $1.8 billion in non-sovereign commitments to China during that same timeframe.
“China is the second-largest economy and the largest single creditor in the world,” Barrasso said. “There is no reason why China should still be receiving loans from the World Bank or the Asian Development Bank. As China obtains subsidized loans, it is engaging in predatory lending to developing countries across the world. We must refocus international efforts to ensure resources are going to developing countries that need assistance the most. Our legislation ensures the Chinese Communist Party can no longer take advantage of these low-cost loans subsidized by U.S. taxpayers at multilateral development banks.”
“The Chinese Communist Party’s efforts to influence and infiltrate institutions and governments around the world is troubling, and the World Bank and other multilateral development banks should not support China’s nefarious One Belt One Road campaign through favorable lending agreements. Additionally, as the world’s second largest economy, China long ago ceased to need cheap interest rates in order to survive. The people of Wyoming don’t mind helping those who need it, but the current situation benefits China at the expense of everyone else. I’m proud to join John Barrasso and other Senate colleagues to oppose further lending to China,” Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo. said.