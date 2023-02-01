Barrasso-Lummis

U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyoming.

 Courtesy Photos

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Citing their commitment to defending the Second Amendment rights of Wyoming residents, U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., joined their colleagues in introducing three bills on Wednesday – the Stop Harassing Owners of Rifles Today (SHORT) Act, the Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act, and a Congressional Review Act resolution to fight back against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives’ recently announced federal registry for firearms with stabilizing braces.

“Every day, people across Wyoming responsibly use their Second Amendment rights to keep and bear arms. President Biden’s unconstitutional rule threatens to turn law-abiding citizens into criminals,” Barrasso said in a news release. “We must stop the administration from imposing the largest government-initiated gun registration and confiscation program in history.”

