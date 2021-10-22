WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., joined Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and other Republican members in introducing the Prohibiting IRS Financial Surveillance Act.
This bill will prevent the Internal Revenue Service from implementing the Biden administration’s plan to spy on the transactions of private and law-abiding Americans.
“Joe Biden wants to give even more power to the IRS. Almost every American will be caught in the Democrats’ dragnet. The people of Wyoming want nothing to do with this scary, big-brother proposal,” Barrasso said in a news release. “Democrats want to squeeze as much money as they can out of hardworking taxpayers in order to pay for their reckless spending. Senator Lummis and I are committed to stopping this invasion dead in its tracks.”
“Through data breaches, targeting of conservative groups and other breaches of the public trust, the IRS has shown that it will seek to maximize its power whenever possible," Lummis said. "The Biden administration and Democrats in Congress have decided to weaponize the IRS to pay for their reckless tax and spending bill. This is offensive. I joined Senators Tim Scott, John Barrasso and my colleagues to protect the privacy of the people of Wyoming from this gross government overreach.”