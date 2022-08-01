CHEYENNE – As the deadline to vote on the same-sex marriage bill before the congressional recess approaches on Aug. 6, both U.S. senators from Wyoming said they will make their decision when the legislation is before them.

The Respect for Marriage Act was passed in mid-July by the House, 267-157. It garnered the votes of 47 Republicans, including Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and now the Senate is preparing to take action.

