WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday, U.S. Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., ranking member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., ranking member of the Environment and Public Works Committee, introduced two pieces of legislation to substantively reform the nation’s permitting and environmental review processes.
According to a news release from the ENG Committee's office, these "broken" processes are currently delaying key energy, infrastructure and transportation projects across America.
Barrasso’s bill, the Spur Permitting of Underdeveloped Resources (SPUR) Act, covers key reforms in ENR’s jurisdiction, including provisions to increase domestic energy and mineral development, ensure federal lands remain open to productive uses and streamline permitting of energy infrastructure.
Capito’s bill, the Revitalizing the Economy by Simplifying Timelines and Assuring Regulatory Transparency (RESTART) Act, covers key reforms in EPW’s jurisdiction, including provisions to streamline the agency review process with enforceable timelines, implement time limits to prevent endless legal challenges and modernize current laws while maintaining environmental protections. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., joined Capito in introducing the bill, a news release from Lummis' office said.
“American energy can no longer be held hostage. That’s exactly what’s happening under the Biden administration. Environmental extremists are manipulating a broken permitting process. The bills Senator Capito and I are introducing will fix this problem,” Barrasso said in the release.