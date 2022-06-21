U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., speaks during a press conference to announce plans to build a nuclear reactor demonstration project near a retiring coal-fired power plant Wednesday, June 2, 2021, inside the Wyoming Capitol in downtown Cheyenne. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., voted against proceeding with gun legislation in the U.S. Senate.
Their offices announced the lawmakers voted against proceeding to the Cornyn-Murphy gun legislation. Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Chris Murphy, D-Conn., had been involved in drafting compromise, bipartisan gun legislation. Barrasso and Lummis had faced pressure in Wyoming against voting for it.
“I do not support this legislation and will continue to vote against it," Barrasso said in a Tuesday evening news release. "As a senator for Wyoming, I know the meaning of the Second Amendment. I will not vote for any legislation that would jeopardize the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens. My focus has been on mental health, school safety, and better-enforcement of our current laws. This legislation goes beyond that.
“What happened in Uvalde, Buffalo and other communities across the country is heartbreaking. We want our children to be safe in school. We want parents to feel safe sending their kids to school. I will continue working in a bipartisan way to address our nation’s mental health crisis and to make schools safer.”
The death of over a dozen school kids recently in Uvalde, Texas, and a racist massacre in Buffalo, New York, had spurred progress on Capitol Hill over some gun control and related measures.
Lummis commented, “The Uvalde shooting was tragic and my heart goes out to all of the family members impacted by that horrific event. I was hopeful the Senate would act to prevent these kinds of tragedies in the future by addressing mental health issues and ways to make our schools safer, something I would wholeheartedly support. However, this legislation includes measures that infringe on the Second Amendment rights of lawfully abiding gun owners in Wyoming – something I will always oppose.”
Earlier this month, Sens. Barrasso and Lummis cosponsored the Safe Schools Act. It would allow local education agencies to repurpose unused COVID relief funds to harden schools.