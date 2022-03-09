...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM
MST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Periods of snow continuing through tonight. Additional
accumulations less than one inch. Dangerous wind chills as low
as 25 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming into the northern Nebraska
Panhandle.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel may remain hazardous due to to icy roadways and
reduced visibilities in snow showers. Dangerously low wind
chills can lead to frostbite in 15 minutes or less if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing,
knit hat, and mittens.
&&
Barrasso, Lummis vote to support Wyoming’s post offices
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., released prepared statements after voting to support bipartisan postal reform legislation. The Senate passed the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022 on Tuesday by a vote of 79 to 19.
“In Wyoming, our rural communities depend on the U.S. Postal Service to keep our communities running strong,” Barrasso said. “While this reform bill is far from perfect, it gives USPS the resources it needs to keep our post offices open and operating at full speed. Most importantly, this bill requires the Postal Service to maintain its standard of six-day delivery. This is critical for seniors and people all across Wyoming who rely on Saturday delivery for medications and other vital packages.”
“People across Wyoming, especially our most rural residents, rely on the Postal Service for everyday necessities, and I’m confident that this bill will address some of the challenges they have been facing, particularly in terms of reliability and speed of service,” Lummis said. “This package is far from perfect, and unfortunately, Senate Democrat leadership did not allow for amendments to fix the most egregious parts of the bill, but it is not only the best opportunity we have to vote on some of these postal reforms, it is the only opportunity. We have to choose between two options: the current system that requires bailouts, or a system that will give USPS the chance to improve their own fiscal solvency.”