...Elevated to Near-Critical Fire Weather Today...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Cheyenne.
* WHAT...Elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions with
low humidity in the teens to low 20s, elevated sustained winds
of 10 to 25 mph with occasional gusts at 20 to 25 mph possible.
Fuels remain dry in many areas, especially grasses.
* WHERE...High Plains of Southeast Wyoming, southern Nebraska
Panhandle, Laramie Valley, and Carbon County.
* WHEN...12pm through 8pm tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fires starts and spreadibility could be
increased under these weather conditions. Outdoor burning is
discouraged, especially during the afternoon.
Barrasso, Marshall introduce bill to enhance research security at labs
WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., introduced a bill to prohibit Russian and Belarusian foreign nationals from working in Department of Energy research facilities for as long as Russian troops, or their allies, remain on Ukrainian soil.
“Our legislation will prevent these foreign nationals from working at DOE research labs until Russia ends its brutal war in Ukraine,” Barrasso said in a release. “It will help protect American innovation from theft by Russia and its primary ally in the war. It is more important than ever to ensure that our sensitive research does not fall into the hands of our adversaries.”