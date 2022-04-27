WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., introduced a bill to prohibit Russian and Belarusian foreign nationals from working in Department of Energy research facilities for as long as Russian troops, or their allies, remain on Ukrainian soil.

“Our legislation will prevent these foreign nationals from working at DOE research labs until Russia ends its brutal war in Ukraine,” Barrasso said in a release. “It will help protect American innovation from theft by Russia and its primary ally in the war. It is more important than ever to ensure that our sensitive research does not fall into the hands of our adversaries.”

