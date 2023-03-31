...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts around 60 mph.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Barrasso, other Republican senators introduce Natural GAS Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, joined Sens. Jim Risch, R-Idaho; Mike Lee, R-Utah; John Hoeven, R-N.D.; and Bill Cassidy, R-La., in introducing the Natural Gas Appliances Standards (Natural GAS) Act of 2023.
This legislation would block any rulemaking by the Department of Energy that could have the effect of outlawing the sale of a range of natural gas appliances.
A new release from the committee stated that studies have shown that in residential applications, when evaluated on a full-fuel-cycle basis, natural gas results in significant reductions in energy consumption, consumer energy bills and air pollutant emissions, compared to other fuels.
“The Democrat war on natural gas is relentless ...” Barrasso said in the release. “Gas is clean, efficient and secure. Our reserves will last more than a century. My legislation will prevent the Department of Energy from using regulation to kill popular gas stoves, water heaters and boilers.”