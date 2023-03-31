WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, joined Sens. Jim Risch, R-Idaho; Mike Lee, R-Utah; John Hoeven, R-N.D.; and Bill Cassidy, R-La., in introducing the Natural Gas Appliances Standards (Natural GAS) Act of 2023.

This legislation would block any rulemaking by the Department of Energy that could have the effect of outlawing the sale of a range of natural gas appliances.

