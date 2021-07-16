WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., ranking member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, along with Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.; Cory Booker, D-N.J.; and Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, recently reintroduced the American Nuclear Infrastructure Act.
The bill is designed to improve the nation’s nuclear infrastructure, secure America’s uranium supply chain, grow the economy, create jobs, reduce carbon emissions, and strengthen our energy and national security, according to a news release.
“The American Nuclear Infrastructure Act will strengthen both America’s energy and national security,” Barrasso said in the release. “In the face of Russian and Chinese aggression, it’s critical we remain the world’s leading developer of nuclear energy technology. This bipartisan legislation gets that done. Nuclear power is dependable and clean. Our bipartisan bill supports the continued operation of America’s existing reactors and sets the stage to deploy advanced nuclear technologies like the Natrium reactor coming to Wyoming.”
According to the senators, ANIA, if approved, would:
- Empower the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to lead a consensus-building process in international forums to establish regulations for advanced nuclear reactor designs.
- Give the NRC authority to deny imports of Russian nuclear fuel on national security grounds.
- Expand nuclear energy through advanced nuclear technologies.
- Create a prize to incentivize the successful licensing process of next generation nuclear technologies and fuels.
- Require the NRC to identify and resolve regulatory barriers to enable advanced nuclear technologies to reduce industrial emissions.
- Preserve existing nuclear energy.
- Authorize a targeted credit program to preserve nuclear plants at risk of prematurely shutting down.
- Modernize “outdated”rules that restrict investment in nuclear energy.
- Revitalize America’s nuclear supply chain infrastructure.
- Identify modern manufacturing techniques to build nuclear reactors better, faster, cheaper and smarter.