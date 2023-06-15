WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, released the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 1615, the Gas Stove Protection and Freedom Act, by a vote of 248-180: 

“The Biden administration is trying to regulate gas stoves and other appliances we use every day. Unless Congress stops this administration’s regulatory tsunami, Americans will lose access to the natural gas appliances they need,” said Barrasso. “Today, the House voted to block President Biden’s radical regulations. This will ensure safe, popular gas stoves remain an option for homes and businesses. The work is not over. The Senate should quickly approve our legislation to stop the Biden administration from outlawing gas stoves and other appliances American families depend on.” 

