CHEYENNE – U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), issued the following statement Tuesday on the Trump administration’s final rule from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that directs automakers to improve fuel efficiency by 1.5% per year through model year 2026.
“I applaud the Trump administration for setting common-sense emissions standards for cars and trucks,” Barrasso said in a statement. “The old rule would limit consumer choice and increase the cost of purchasing a vehicle.
“Washington must consider what is best for the whole country. The government shouldn’t make rules that work in cities, but not in rural communities. The administration is helping protect Americans’ freedom to purchase a car or truck that meets their needs.”
The people of Wyoming drive longer distances and larger vehicles than residents in any other state, according to a news release, as the average driver logs more than 21,000 miles a year behind the wheel. In Wyoming, 82% of the vehicles sold last year were trucks, vans and SUVs, and 99% of drivers use vehicles that run on gasoline or diesel fuel. In the entire state, there were just 88 electric vehicles registered in 2017.