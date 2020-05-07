CHEYENNE – U.S. Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., released a statement Wednesday following the Committee on Environment and Public Works’s passage of America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2020 and the Drinking Water Infrastructure Act of 2020.
The legislation, as amended, passed the committee by a vote of 21 to 0.
“Our committee has taken a significant step to improve our dams, ports, flood-prevention infrastructure, reservoirs and drinking water systems,” Barrasso said in the statement. “America’s Water Infrastructure Act and the Drinking Water Infrastructure Act will create jobs and grow our economy. The legislation will help ensure American-made goods are safely shipped from one state to another and that the water Americans are drinking is safe.
“These bills, along with our bipartisan highway infrastructure legislation, should be considered by the full Senate, after the immediate health crisis is behind us.”
AWIA 2020 provides roughly $17 billion in new federal authorizations to invest in infrastructure projects across the country, according to a news release. It cuts red tape by setting a two-year goal for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to complete its feasibility studies for potential projects, consistent with the standard set by President Donald Trump.
The Drinking Water Infrastructure Act of 2020 reauthorizes Safe Drinking Water Act programs that support drinking water infrastructure and provide resources and technical assistance to communities facing critical drinking water needs.