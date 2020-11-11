WASHINGTON, D.C. – Tuesday morning, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., was re-elected chairman of the Senate Republican Conference for the 117th Congress.
“I appreciate the opportunity to continue as chairman of the Republican Conference for the next two years,” Barrasso said in a news release. “We have four new members who were part of the conference discussions today. They are great additions, and I’m especially happy to have Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming joining me. She is the first woman elected to the United States Senate from Wyoming, in our 130 years as a state.
“We still have a couple of races in Georgia. Our candidates are very tough people, and they know how to run tough races, and I expect victories there.
“We did learn some lessons from this election, that there was a rejection of this very liberal approach by the Democrats far to the left, they’ve rejected defund the police, rejected expanding the size of the Supreme Court beyond the nine, they’ve rejected forcing us to stop producing American energy.
“As Republicans,” Barrasso continued, “we’re going to keep talking about the things that we believe people at home believe is important to them, which is getting back to work, getting our kids safely back to school and getting this coronavirus disease behind us. That is what the Republican Conference is going to continue to talk about.”