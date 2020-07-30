WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, released draft legislation to revitalize the United States’ nuclear infrastructure.
The draft legislation, the American Nuclear Infrastructure Act of 2020, would enable U.S. international leadership, preserve America’s uranium supply chain, reduce carbon emissions, and strengthen the country’s economic, energy and national security, according to a news release.
The EPW committee will hold a legislative hearing on the draft legislation on Aug. 5.
“America must remain the global leader of nuclear energy in the face of Russian and Chinese competition,” Barrasso said in a news release. “The American Nuclear Infrastructure Act will strengthen both our energy and national security interests. Nuclear power is clean and reliable. The draft legislation supports the continued operation of our existing reactors and helps get innovative technologies up and running. It also ensures the nuclear fuel that powers our homes and businesses comes from trusted sources.
“Wyoming produces more uranium than any other state. The Russians flood the market with cheap uranium to undercut Wyoming’s producers. We can’t put America’s energy security into the hands of our adversaries. This draft bill creates a national uranium reserve, so America can always have the fuel it needs.”
To read the text of the draft American Nuclear Infrastructure Act of 2020, go online to https://tinyurl.com/aniadraft.