WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., introduced legislation to give North Atlantic Treaty Organization members an “escape from Russia’s political coercion and manipulation,” according to a news release from Barrasso’s office.
According to Barrasso, some of America’s European allies are increasingly dependent on Russian natural gas. Russia continues to undermine peace and security in Europe through a variety of mechanisms, including its use of energy as a geopolitical weapon.
The Energy Security Cooperation with Allied Partners in Europe Act, or the “ESCAPE Act” (S. 819), enhances the energy security of NATO members by providing those countries with reliable and dependable American energy, Barrasso said.
It also mandates sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that would carry natural gas from Russia to Germany, along with other Russian energy export pipelines.
“Russia continues to use its energy resources to intimidate and influence our allies,” Barrasso said in the release. “The ESCAPE Act will take away this geopolitical weapon by sanctioning the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and expanding American natural gas exports. In the United States, especially in Wyoming, we’re blessed with an abundance of natural gas. Helping our allies quickly obtain American energy resources loosens Putin’s economic and political grip on the region.”
Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., introduced the companion bill to the ESCAPE Act in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday.