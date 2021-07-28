WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., introduced legislation to help fight global energy poverty.
The Providing Opportunities With Energy Resources to Uproot Poverty Act, or the POWER UP Act, prohibits the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation from implementing or enforcing restrictions on the source of energy used by a power generation project that provides affordable electricity to developing countries.
“The best way to help lift people in the developing world out of poverty is by giving them access to affordable and reliable energy,” said Barrasso. “The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) is undermining these efforts by caving to liberal critics who want to end financing for critical coal, oil and gas-powered projects. These restrictions will slow economic growth and job creation in the world’s least developed countries that are already struggling to keep the lights on. The solution to ending energy poverty does not lie in limiting options. Our bill prohibits the DFC from enforcing restrictions on projects that are powered by traditional energy resources.”
Recently, the DFC announced a plan to halt fossil fuel investments by 2030 in order to achieve a net zero portfolio by 2040. The DFC is limiting CO2 emissions from new projects to the equivalent of one medium-sized 400 MW combined cycle gas plant per year. This means the DFC will only be able to finance a total of eight more natural gas power plants globally and forever.
Abandoning financing of gas projects will slow economic growth and job creation, Barrasso claims. Developing countries will not be able to achieve the economic development needed to alleviate poverty without a continuous, abundant and reliable base load energy.