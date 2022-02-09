DENVER – Bobbi Barrasso, wife of U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., underwent successful surgical removal of an intracranial lesion Wednesday at the University of Colorado Medical Center, according to a news release.

A full recovery is expected.

“We are grateful for the caring medical community in Casper for accurate and timely diagnosis, and referral for subsequent treatment and surgery,” Sen. Barrasso said in the release. “Bobbi is doing well and we are both very thankful.”

