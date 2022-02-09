...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 5 AM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range and Adjacent Foothills including
Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne. Interstate 25
corridor in central Laramie County and the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...11 AM Thursday to 5 AM Friday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Barrasso says his wife's intracranial surgery was successful
DENVER – Bobbi Barrasso, wife of U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., underwent successful surgical removal of an intracranial lesion Wednesday at the University of Colorado Medical Center, according to a news release.
A full recovery is expected.
“We are grateful for the caring medical community in Casper for accurate and timely diagnosis, and referral for subsequent treatment and surgery,” Sen. Barrasso said in the release. “Bobbi is doing well and we are both very thankful.”