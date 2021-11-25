...RED FLAG WARNING FOR FRIDAY FWZ 310 AND 313 FOR GUSTY WINDS AND
LOW HUMIDITY...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 310 AND
313...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 5 PM MST Friday.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 310 and 313.
* WIND...West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Barrasso shares Thanksgiving dinner with Wyoming troops in Bahrain
BAHRAIN – On Thanksgiving Day, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., shared dinner with Wyoming sailors and Marines serving in Bahrain.
Barrasso visited with service members who are currently stationed at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, which is home to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet. NSA Bahrain provides operational support to U.S. and Coalition Forces in the Middle East and ensures the security of ships, aircraft and remote sites.
“In Wyoming, we are always so grateful for the brave service of our men and women in uniform. This includes our sailors and Marines who are serving 10 time zones away from home right now in Bahrain,” Barrasso said in a news release. “They’re eyeball to eyeball with Iran in the Persian Gulf and are doing an incredible job protecting America and our allies. Bringing a little bit of Wyoming to our troops serving overseas on Thanksgiving is a tradition I look forward to every year. I made sure to let them know that everyone at home is thinking of them and looking forward to their safe return.”
{span}Barrasso sat down for Thanksgiving dinner with service members and was briefed by military officials about operations in the Persian Gulf.{/span}