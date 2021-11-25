BAHRAIN – On Thanksgiving Day, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., shared dinner with Wyoming sailors and Marines serving in Bahrain.

Barrasso visited with service members who are currently stationed at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, which is home to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet. NSA Bahrain provides operational support to U.S. and Coalition Forces in the Middle East and ensures the security of ships, aircraft and remote sites.

“In Wyoming, we are always so grateful for the brave service of our men and women in uniform. This includes our sailors and Marines who are serving 10 time zones away from home right now in Bahrain,” Barrasso said in a news release. “They’re eyeball to eyeball with Iran in the Persian Gulf and are doing an incredible job protecting America and our allies. Bringing a little bit of Wyoming to our troops serving overseas on Thanksgiving is a tradition I look forward to every year. I made sure to let them know that everyone at home is thinking of them and looking forward to their safe return.”

{span}Barrasso sat down for Thanksgiving dinner with service members and was briefed by military officials about operations in the Persian Gulf.{/span}

