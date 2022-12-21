...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills.
Wind chills of negative 40 to negative 65. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to
one inch, mainly in Wyoming high Plains and central to southern
Nebraska Panhandle. Winds gusting 35 to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 11 AM MST Friday. For
the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 5 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Barrasso, Smith bill to improve rural health care passes Senate
A bipartisan bill to improve rural health care by U.S. Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Tina Smith, D-Minn., co-chairs of the Senate Rural Health Caucus, has passed the Senate by unanimous consent.
The State Offices of Rural Health (SORH) Reauthorization Act of 2022 will reauthorize a key program that supports health facilities in rural areas across the country. This bill ensures that State Offices of Rural Health have the financial resources needed to improve information-sharing, technical assistance and care delivery in rural settings.
Under the bill, the program will be reauthorized for five years, which will preserve the program’s flexibility to meet the needs of providers and patients across the country. The legislation now goes to the U.S. House of Representatives for consideration.