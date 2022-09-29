State Offices of Rural Health Reauthorization Act

A Wednesday news release from U.S. Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Tina Smith, D-Minn., about a new bill called the State Offices of Rural Health Reauthorization Act of 2022. Screenshot taken from Barrasso's website.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Tina Smith, D-Minn., who are co-chairs of the Senate Rural Health Caucus, introduced legislation Wednesday to reauthorize a key program that supports state health facilities across the country. The goal is to improve health care in rural areas. 

The State Offices of Rural Health Reauthorization Act of 2022 would ensure such state offices have the financial resources they need to improve information-sharing, technical assistance and care delivery. By reauthorizing the program for five years, this bill aims to preserve the program’s flexibility to meet state and local rural health care needs.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus