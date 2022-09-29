A Wednesday news release from U.S. Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Tina Smith, D-Minn., about a new bill called the State Offices of Rural Health Reauthorization Act of 2022. Screenshot taken from Barrasso's website.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Tina Smith, D-Minn., who are co-chairs of the Senate Rural Health Caucus, introduced legislation Wednesday to reauthorize a key program that supports state health facilities across the country. The goal is to improve health care in rural areas.
The State Offices of Rural Health Reauthorization Act of 2022 would ensure such state offices have the financial resources they need to improve information-sharing, technical assistance and care delivery. By reauthorizing the program for five years, this bill aims to preserve the program’s flexibility to meet state and local rural health care needs.
Cosponsors of this legislation include U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo.; Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.; John Hoeven, R-N.D.; Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.
“Wyoming’s State Office of Rural Health regularly provides rural health providers with critical resources and technical assistance vital to ensuring the highest quality care for patients across Wyoming. As a doctor, I’ve seen firsthand how this assistance benefits our state’s rural health clinics and hospitals,” Barrasso said in a press release. “Our legislation would make sure this important program can continue to help providers deliver the best care to patients in rural communities across Wyoming and the country.”
This legislation is supported by the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health, the National Rural Health Association, the Minnesota Department of Health and the Wyoming Department of Health.
“Wyoming’s low population and large geography by definition make rural health the norm, rather than the exception across our state," WDH Director Stefan Johansson said in the written statement. "We have built-in challenges balancing health care availability and costs. Rural health efforts to support access to care and workforce development are necessary to maintain and improve the health of our residents.”