WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., have introduced legislation to end the federal electric vehicle tax credit.
Their Eliminate Lavish Incentives to Electric (ELITE) Vehicles Act (S. 1969) will save billions in taxpayer funds, according to a news release from Barrasso’s office.
“The electric vehicle tax credit largely benefits the wealthiest Americans and costs taxpayers billions of dollars,” Barrasso said in the release. “Today, the market for electric vehicles is well established. The auto industry no longer needs these pricey subsidies. It is time to pull the plug on subsidies for electric vehicles.”
The Manhattan Institute estimates that ending the electric vehicle tax credit would save roughly $20 billion in taxpayer funds over the next decade. According to a Congressional Research Service report, 78% of electric vehicle (EV) credits are claimed by filers with an adjusted gross income of $100,000 or more, and those filers receive an even higher proportion (83%) of the amount of credits claimed.
The ELITE Vehicles Act would terminate and repeal the federal electric vehicle tax credit up to $7,500 per new electric vehicle purchased for use in the U.S.