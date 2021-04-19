WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Monday, U.S. Sen.John Barrasso, R-Wyo., ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, issued the following statement in response to reports that the Green New Deal resolution will be reintroduced in the House of Representatives and the Senate.
“The green new disaster is back,” said Barrasso. “With a price tag of up to $93 trillion, this radical socialist legislation would bankrupt the nation. The United States Senate already voted on the bill. Not a single senator voted in favor of the resolution – not even Senators Sanders and Markey.
"The Green New Deal isn’t about protecting the environment. It’s about massively increasing the size of government and dictating how Americans live their lives. The last thing we need now is to double down on the punishing policies we have already seen from the Biden administration. Free market innovation is the best way to protect our air, water and communities – not heavy-handed government regulation or taxation. America needs solutions, not socialism.”