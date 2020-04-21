CHEYENNE – U.S. Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Tina Smith, D-Minn., who are co-chairs of the Senate Rural Health Caucus, announced Monday they introduced their bipartisan Rural Health Relief Act, which would provide relief to rural hospitals amid the coronavirus pandemic by making them eligible for the Paycheck Protection Program created through the CARES Act.
The PPP provides 100% federally guaranteed loans to employers who maintain their payroll during the COVID-19 emergency, with loan forgiveness of up to eight weeks of payroll based on employee retention and salary levels.
The PPP as it currently stands excludes small, publicly owned hospitals. Smith and Barrasso’s bipartisan legislation would provide immediate relief to America’s publicly owned rural hospitals – which typically serve as the largest employers in rural areas and provide health care to millions of Americans – and working families by clarifying that small, county- and locally owned hospitals can apply for the PPP.
“Rural hospitals need our help right now,” Barrasso said in a statement. “They are on the front lines caring for our communities and fighting this pandemic. These facilities are critical for both the health and economic well-being of communities in Wyoming and across America. Supporting these facilities is a bipartisan priority that I strongly support.”
The COVID-19 pandemic is putting enormous financial strain on America’s rural hospitals. Even before the outbreak, 453 of America’s 1,844 rural hospitals were at risk of closure, representing nearly one in four rural hospitals. As the nation complies with federal social distancing guidelines and state-level stay-at-home orders to contain COVID-19, rural hospitals are canceling elective procedures, furloughing employees and losing even more revenue.
Smith and Barrasso argue without additional financial support, there is little doubt that even more rural hospitals will be forced to shut their doors, and more employees will lose their jobs.