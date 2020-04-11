CHEYENNE – AARP Wyoming will host U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., on a TeleTown Hall next Wednesday, April 15, at 6:40 p.m. to talk about the latest impacts of COVID-19 in Wyoming and around the country.
As of Friday, Wyoming had 253 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 129 of those cases having recovered. On Wednesday, Barrasso will discuss the federal government’s response to the virus, and answer constituent questions.
AARP will start making calls to a select number of members at 6:35 p.m, so residents should look for a call from a 1-800 number at that point. In addition to live questions, questions may be submitted in advance. Send those questions to tlacock@aarp.org. There is no guarantee every question will be asked.
According to his Senate website, Barrasso was sworn into the United States Senate in 2007. He is the third-ranking member in the Senate Republican leadership as chairman of the Senate Republican Conference. He is also the chair of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.
An orthopedic surgeon, Barrasso has previously served as the president of the Wyoming Medical Society and was named the Wyoming Physician of the Year in 2008.