WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., introduced S. 2185, the Western Water Infrastructure Act of 2021.
This legislation would reauthorize expiring programs for the Bureau of Reclamation and authorize funding to eliminate the BOR infrastructure maintenance backlog, according to a news release from Barrasso’s office.
“Water is the lifeblood of everything we do in Wyoming,” Barrasso said in the release. “From cattle ranching to energy exploration to recreation, it’s critical to our lives and our livelihoods. My legislation will fix aging irrigation systems and storage infrastructure so that Americans have access to a clean, reliable supply of water. It will give the Bureau of Reclamation the tools it needs to better manage water in the West.”
Gov. Mark Gordon agreed with Barrasso and lauded the senator’s efforts on behalf of fortifying water supplies, repairing aging infrastructure and unlocking new funding for important Bureau of Reclamation surface and groundwater storage programs.
The Western Water Infrastructure Act of 2021 would:
- Authorize funding to eliminate maintenance backlog at BOR;
- Reauthorize expiring programs at BOR, including authorizing more funding for building water storage;
- Create an “Annual Report to Congress on Future Western Water Storage Projects” to provide a list of BOR approved projects and feasibility reports for congressional approval;
- Authorize funding for enhanced inspections of aging BOR facilities; and
- Create a new program to restore water storage capacity at BOR and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reservoirs by developing and implementing sediment management plans at the request of project beneficiaries.
For the full text of the bill, visit https://tinyurl.com/7jffrr8.